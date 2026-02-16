Plymouth Gin typically has a less pronounced juniper flavor compared to London Dry gin, which gives a martini well-rounded flavor perfect for pairing with herbal flavors and slight bitterness of vermouth without the drink becoming too bitter or pungent. The citrus hints from the orange and lemon in Plymouth gin also adds brightness to the drink and complements the lemon peel commonly added as a martini garnish.

When making a martini at home, it's especially important to select a quality, fragrant gin like Plymouth for the job since gin makes up much of the liquor in the cocktail. While there are many martini variations out there, three parts gin to one part dry vermouth is a classic ratio. Other bartenders prefer to use more of the botanical booze — up to eight parts. Using a greater ratio of the English gin will highlight its nuanced and complex combination of botanicals in the drink.

Whatever your spirit ratio, once you have your spirits in the glass, it's time to stir the mixture with a cocktail spoon. A classic martini should just be stirred a few times, not shaken with ice, since melted ice can dilute the flavor of the gin and vermouth in the drink. To impart a chill to the cocktail, stir it with ice, then strain the drink into your martini glass and enjoy.