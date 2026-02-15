Use Silicone Baking Cups For The Easiest Poached Eggs Ever

There is something very aesthetically pleasing about a poached egg, especially when it's sitting atop an eggs Benedict or a slice of avocado toast. It's a finishing touch that makes you, as a chef, look like you know what you're doing — even when the process of getting that poached egg on the plate was less than glamorous. Poached eggs are notoriously difficult to make, as the fragile whites can easily split in the water vortex, causing the yolk to bleed out — effectively ruining the entire cinematic experience of cracking the cooked white and having it ooze down onto your toast.

But there's no need to fear, as one simple baking tool can help you get perfect poached eggs every time: silicone cupcake liners. These liners can fit a single egg each and will allow it to gently simmer in the water without actually touching it. Once your eggs are loaded into the liners, place them in a water bath and cover with a lid. Within minutes, the whites will set, meaning you can carefully remove the liners from the water with tongs. A gentle squeeze is all you need to release the eggs from the silicone and onto your toast — no slotted spoon, cracked whites, or spinning water vortex involved.