Where Does Trader Joe's Organic Chicken Actually Come From?

When it comes to shopping for meat and poultry, transparency in the form of labels and certifications is crucial for a lot of us. At a store like Trader Joe's, which sells products primarily under the Trader Joe's private label, that transparency is a tad trickier to navigate. For shoppers who are committed to the organic labels and certifications on chicken, knowing where those private label packages are coming from can be the difference between buying it at Trader Joe's, or going somewhere else.

Because Trader Joe's is a national chain, suppliers for products like organic chicken are going to vary based on location. While shoppers can speak to a "crew member" at Trader Joe's for more information about specific products in their store, the non-profit newsroom ProPublica came up with an alternative process using the packaging itself, providing more transparency to the inner workings of the supply chain. In 2021, ProPublica launched its Chicken Checker app as a way to identify where people's poultry was really coming from, allowing readers to enter in the P-number on the packaging — typically a three or four digit code starting with the letter P — to trace a specific package of meat back to where it was processed.

According to ProPublica, almost 900 people entered details about their various poultry packages when the app first launched. Readers who submitted labels from around the country to the app found that poultry sold at Trader Joe's was being sourced from at least 15 different plants, including Perdue plants in Delaware and California, and Cooks Venture Poultry in Oklahoma.