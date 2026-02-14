This Hugely Popular Japanese Dish Isn't Truly Japanese

Even cultures that pride themselves on a strict adherence to culinary tradition are doing so only within a narrow lens. For examples of this, we might look at both Japanese and Italian cuisines. Both of these cuisines follow a fairly rigid adherence to tradition in the kitchen, and are known and appreciated for it around the world. But when you begin to pull back the shroud and examine the real history of these cuisines — and all cuisines — it's easy to see that many or even most of their most famous dishes come from a blend of ingredients and techniques that have traveled from all over the world to become a part of the cultures' culinary toolboxes.

For example, there is some debate about the ancient origins of pasta and how it first arrived in what is now Italy, with different voices claiming that it may have come from either Asia or North Africa. Regardless of which is true, it is certain that modern pasta techniques have been influenced by many dedicated chefs all around the world. Alternatively, we can look at the way ingredients have traveled through history: That bucatini all'Amatriciana recipe wouldn't exist if tomatoes and spicy peppers had not traveled across the sea from the Americas. The true origin of sushi even, the most widespread Japanese dish, seems to have occurred elsewhere and only been perfected by the Japanese.

None of this should be seen as a slight on these dishes or cuisines. The cross-cultural nature of food should not take anything from your appreciation of a food, but instead simply open your eyes to how food culture is constantly shifting as knowledge and ingredients are shared. Tempura may have been inspired by techniques learned from the Portuguese, but now it is a pillar of Japanese cuisine — and it is still excellent.