Give Poached Shrimp A Kick With This Everyday Spice

Shrimp can be prepared in so many ways: sautéed, grilled, fried — take your pick. Yet poaching remains one of the most underrated shrimp-cooking methods despite leading to more tender, juicy results every time. Although it's a simple process, we sought the advice of chef Franklin Becker, owner of Point Seven seafood restaurant in Manhattan, to uncover the best tips when poaching shrimp. One such tip: adding red pepper flakes to the water.

"The capsaicin in the pepper flakes releases a warm heat that compliments the sweetness of the shrimp," Becker explains. That heat gently permeates into the crustaceans as they simmer, infusing them with a balanced, aromatic flavor without overwhelming the taste. It will make a noticeable difference to a classic shrimp cocktail, among other dishes.

Of course, you can use salt and red pepper flakes in the poaching water, but there are plenty of other aromatics to play around with too. A little lemon juice can work wonders, as can a few peppercorns. Some other ideas include bay leaves, cloves, coriander, or fresh herbs like thyme and parsley. Becker likes to get even more inventive. "Fennel, green apple, salt, white wine, black peppercorn, lemon are all good additives to the poaching liquid for any shellfish," the chef adds.