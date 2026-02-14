If you're ever ordering a sandwich in San Francisco or Oakland and get offered "Dutch crunch," don't be surprised. It's a very common local bread that until recently was largely associated with Bay Area bakeries, sandwich sandwich shops, and restaurants. Similar to mission burritos, sourdough bread, Dungeness crab, and fishermen's cioppino stew, loaves of Dutch crunch bread are like hometown heroes.

The attention-grabbing characteristic of this iconic bread is the exterior crust, which is extraordinarily crackly, crunchy, and crispy all at the same time, marked by golden, raised, fissured patterns. The soft, white interior of the loaves bring slightly sweet and chewy texture to sandwiches, just-right for cradling all kinds of fillings, cheeses, and toppings. With each bite, the crust shatters, sending all that goodness parading across your mouth.

It seems like Dutch crunch is everywhere you turn when cruising the San Francisco Bay area, but it recently started inching its way into Southern California, where it's still considered relatively mysterious. However, this type of bread likely isn't unique to San Fran. It has a European counterpart called Dutch tiger bread, or Tijgerbrood, which is aptly named for the crust's resemblance to tiger stripes. It's very likely that the Bay Area's version originated in the Netherlands during the early 1900s. Regardless, it will always be Dutch crunch to legions of sandwich fans in California. Here's a look at how it gets that crackle, plus some renowned places to try it.