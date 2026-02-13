This Alabama Restaurant Lets You Eat Inside A Former Jail

When dining out, some folks focus on the food, others go for ambiance, and some relish the local lore. If you lean toward the latter category, there's a place in the Deep South that fits the bill. With a name like Main Street Cafe, it's easy to assume this eatery in Madison, Alabama, sits in the heart of the city's historic downtown district. It does. But what's much harder to imagine is the actual building it occupies — and who inhabited the space before it started doling out Southern comfort fare to hungry locals.

When pulling chair to table at this spot, you can actually dine where prisoners once gobbled their grub behind iron bars, doing penance for untold crimes. The building is the former City Hall, and the cafe now serves much more palatable fare inside preserved jail cells. The eatery spans a larger space for everyday dining, while the two former jail cells are now private dining rooms where stories still get told and history writes itself anew.

The primary dining area, once the police chief's office, is spacious and casual, but tabletops still wear crisp, white cloths, framed by large drapery-clad windows and soaring ceilings with industrial-style beams. A charming patio offers more eating space with wrought-iron tables and an actual white-picket fence. But yesteryear lives within inside the cinderblock walls of the separate jail cages — where the ambiance takes a slight turn.