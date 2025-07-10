There's A Spot In Kentucky That Serves You Pizza While You Sit Behind Bars
Resting on the banks of the Ohio River in Kentucky, there's a restaurant serving more than just slices — it's serving time, in a metaphorical kind of way. But the historic brick-and-mortar building of Jailhouse Pizza is no metaphor; it's as real as it gets. This eatery perches inside the former Mead County Jail, which dates back to 1906 and remains eerily intact. Original exposed brick walls and weathered wood serve as reminders of days gone by, but that's only a small taste of the experience. You can dine behind authentic jail-bar windows, with an option to munch pizza inside actual cells.
We're not talking about fake or reproduction furnishings here, but intact cage-like dining rooms where former prisoners most certainly ate far less enjoyable meals than hand-tossed pizza pies with piled-high toppings. Fortunately, you won't be waiting your day in court, rather waiting for a piping hot pepperoni pizza or plate of saucy Prison Break Wings. And it won't be delivered through the still-existing meal slot in the heavy metal door.
When opting to dine inside an old jail cell, don't think it's been fully gentrified. Thick metal doors remind you that freedom for past occupants was just steps away but a world apart from their reality. If you overeat and start feeling sleepy, don't be tempted to snooze if off in that jailbird bunk still attached to the wall. Instead, walk it off by exploring the building, including the jailer's quarters and prisoner holding areas. Just watch out for the gallows, as the terrifying drop still stares into a void, albeit sheltered now by plexiglass.
Tread softly though jailhouse lore
You might want to slip quietly through the past at Jailhouse Pizza — reports persist that the ghosts of former inhabitants haunt the restaurant. In fact, Jailhouse Pizza has even been featured on shows such as "Ghost Hunters" and "Paranormal Journey." According to a Facebook post from Jailhouse Pizza, which features a clip from the "Ghost Hunters" episode, the restaurant continues to host overnight investigations into paranormal activity. Guests are invited join in, with advanced reservations required.
Focusing on present-day activities, Jailhouse Pizza is actually more than its past. In addition to cell-block dining, the restaurant offers "normal" seating in a newer dining room near the front of the building, as well as patio seating overlooking the Ohio River. The food menu features lots of pizzas with names like Prisoner's Last Request, Garden Escape, Warden Special, and Jailhouse BBQ Pizza. These don't necessarily fall into the category of bizarre or unique pizzas, but the names surely do. There are also appetizers such as fried pickles (Bounty Bites) and Sheriff Fries.
Ponder the fate of former jailbirds if you're so inclined. But the food is apparently "to die for" as well.