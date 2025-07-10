There's A Spot In Kentucky That Serves You Pizza While You Sit Behind Bars

Resting on the banks of the Ohio River in Kentucky, there's a restaurant serving more than just slices — it's serving time, in a metaphorical kind of way. But the historic brick-and-mortar building of Jailhouse Pizza is no metaphor; it's as real as it gets. This eatery perches inside the former Mead County Jail, which dates back to 1906 and remains eerily intact. Original exposed brick walls and weathered wood serve as reminders of days gone by, but that's only a small taste of the experience. You can dine behind authentic jail-bar windows, with an option to munch pizza inside actual cells.

We're not talking about fake or reproduction furnishings here, but intact cage-like dining rooms where former prisoners most certainly ate far less enjoyable meals than hand-tossed pizza pies with piled-high toppings. Fortunately, you won't be waiting your day in court, rather waiting for a piping hot pepperoni pizza or plate of saucy Prison Break Wings. And it won't be delivered through the still-existing meal slot in the heavy metal door.

When opting to dine inside an old jail cell, don't think it's been fully gentrified. Thick metal doors remind you that freedom for past occupants was just steps away but a world apart from their reality. If you overeat and start feeling sleepy, don't be tempted to snooze if off in that jailbird bunk still attached to the wall. Instead, walk it off by exploring the building, including the jailer's quarters and prisoner holding areas. Just watch out for the gallows, as the terrifying drop still stares into a void, albeit sheltered now by plexiglass.