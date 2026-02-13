This Aldi Bakery Item Is My Secret To A Divine Bread Pudding

Of course, you can buy the Specially Selected chocolate chip brioche to eat as it is. It's buttery and delicious with that pleasant hint of earthy cocoa that makes it enticing to eat straight from the package. But I encourage you to hold off for at least two days (if not more), so you can bake up some bread pudding — you can make a smaller, personal batch if you have just a portion of it leftover.

The brioche is incredibly pillowy and soft straight from the store, so it's vital to wait at least a couple of days so it can firm up a little. This is key to a rich bread pudding because it moistens up with the addition of egg, milk, cream, and butter. If you use the Aldi brioche the day of purchase, it will be altogether too soft and ultimately turn into a mushy, unappetizing-looking creation (it'll taste pretty good though). Other than that, simply follow your favorite bread pudding recipe and swap in the brioche instead of the standard bread.

Jazz up the flavor with a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg, or my personal favorite, cardamom. Some recipes call for raisins, but I say load it up with more chocolate chips, specifically the Baker's Corner semi-sweet mini chocolate morsels that Aldi sells. You'll never go back to your standard white or whole wheat-based bread pudding after trying this version.