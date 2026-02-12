Chess Pie Finds Its Sweet Spot With This Liquid For A Tangy Twist

Chess pie is a classic choice if you want a seriously delicious play of textures and flavors all in one dish. While chess pie, comprised of buttery pie crust baked to perfection with creamy custard filling, has roots in England, it eventually became popular in the US, especially in southern kitchens and on holidays like Thanksgiving. Besides its signature creamy texture and sweet taste, the pie comes together with a relatively simple recipe made with a handful of staple kitchen ingredients, including sugar, flour, eggs, liquid dairy, melted butter, and vanilla. Even so, home cooks do have their preferences for making the classic dessert. Perhaps most common is giving the treat a tangy twist with one powerhouse ingredient: buttermilk.

Buttermilk is a rich and tangy cultured dairy product, traditionally made from the leftover liquid from the butter churning process. When used in chess pie, the acid in the buttermilk (or via the addition of milk or evaporated milk and vinegar in some recipes) helps the eggy custard form and set, becoming creamy while also balancing the sweetness in the pie filling. The extra acidity from the buttermilk, while genius, is not exactly a secret among chefs. On the contrary, it's so good that a whole class of chess pies is called "buttermilk pie," emphasizing the delicious potential of the ingredient in the dessert.