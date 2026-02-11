This One Swap Mimics The Taste Of Peanut Butter Pie Without The Peanuts
Peanut butter pie is easily one of the most underrated desserts out there. Typically assembled with a rich, peanut buttery filling inside of a graham cracker or Oreo cookie crust, it's the perfect treat for those who like mixing savory with sweet, and for folks who pledge allegiance to anything Reese's-adjacent. However, if you have an allergy to peanuts or just don't have a jar when it comes time to prepare a peanut butter pie, the good news is that you can make a seamless swap with another nutty ingredient — almond butter — for a similarly rich dessert.
Now, peanuts and almonds don't taste exactly alike, but if you are trying to mimic the same roasty decadence and want something that could work with a graham cracker or chocolate crust, you're in luck. Simply use an equal ratio of almond butter in your favorite peanut butter pie recipe. Stir it into the filling mix with cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until the almond butter is well-distributed. From there, you can add it to your pre-baked pie crust, chill, and serve. The flavor of this pie is a bit sweeter than regular peanut butter pie, but it is still just as delicious.
Another nut butter steals the show
A perk of using almond butter instead of peanut butter in your pie is that the flavor isn't as decidedly nutty or intense. Peanut butter has a very savory and salty flavor, whereas almond butter is a bit more neutral tasting. As such, this almond butter-based variation can work with a whole host of add-ins. Adding a sprinkle of sea salt to the top of your pie, for example, will make it taste a little more savory, while a dark chocolate coating would really bring out the toasty and nutty nuances of the almond butter. If you're after a bolder flavor, consider adding a couple of drops of almond extract to your filling.
You could also get creative and play with the different cookie crumb crusts. A gingersnap crust would add a slightly spicy undertone and provide a complementary warmth, meanwhile biscotti or even pecan sandies could add extra bite and drive home the nutty profile of the pie. Alternatively, using crumbled breakfast cereal, like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cheerios, or Chex, would provide the perfect crunchy foil to a rich and satiating almond butter filling.