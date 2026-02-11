This One Swap Mimics The Taste Of Peanut Butter Pie Without The Peanuts

Peanut butter pie is easily one of the most underrated desserts out there. Typically assembled with a rich, peanut buttery filling inside of a graham cracker or Oreo cookie crust, it's the perfect treat for those who like mixing savory with sweet, and for folks who pledge allegiance to anything Reese's-adjacent. However, if you have an allergy to peanuts or just don't have a jar when it comes time to prepare a peanut butter pie, the good news is that you can make a seamless swap with another nutty ingredient — almond butter — for a similarly rich dessert.

Now, peanuts and almonds don't taste exactly alike, but if you are trying to mimic the same roasty decadence and want something that could work with a graham cracker or chocolate crust, you're in luck. Simply use an equal ratio of almond butter in your favorite peanut butter pie recipe. Stir it into the filling mix with cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until the almond butter is well-distributed. From there, you can add it to your pre-baked pie crust, chill, and serve. The flavor of this pie is a bit sweeter than regular peanut butter pie, but it is still just as delicious.