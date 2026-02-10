Fans Say This Spanish Tapas Spot Feels Right At Home In Sonoma Country

It's safe to say that Sonoma County has no shortage of exceptional places to eat and drink. There are Michelin star restaurants and world-class wineries, farm-to-table hotspots and intimate tasting rooms, all of which are set amid rolling vineyards and the Northern California sunshine. So it's worth paying attention when a restaurant stands out, and according to locals, that's precisely the case with one popular Spanish tapas spot in downtown Healdsburg called Bravas Bar de Tapas.

Known as one of the best restaurants in the city, Bravas Bar de Tapas is a Michelin Bib Gourmand honoree helmed by James Beard Award semifinalists Mark and Terri Stark. Serving up an array of traditional Spanish tapas dishes from inside a quaint, Craftsman bungalow home since 2012, the menu includes everything from patatas bravas and Ibérico ham to crispy pig ears and crab-stuffed piquillo peppers. And all of it has earned rave reviews from diners who love the generous portions and authentic food made from local ingredients, with one Google reviewer saying that "the flavors here transport you to Spain."

In fact, Bravas Bar de Tapas has even managed to impress Spaniards. "My husband is from Spain and to say the level and quality of the food went beyond expectations is a lot," another patron wrote. Meanwhile, a Tripadvisor reviewer who was born and raised in Spain called the restaurant "a must for me any time I've been to Healdsburg." The happy customer added, "Bravas has been the only self-proclaimed tapas restaurant [in the United States] that comes closest to the real thing."