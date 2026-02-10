Fans Say This Spanish Tapas Spot Feels Right At Home In Sonoma Country
It's safe to say that Sonoma County has no shortage of exceptional places to eat and drink. There are Michelin star restaurants and world-class wineries, farm-to-table hotspots and intimate tasting rooms, all of which are set amid rolling vineyards and the Northern California sunshine. So it's worth paying attention when a restaurant stands out, and according to locals, that's precisely the case with one popular Spanish tapas spot in downtown Healdsburg called Bravas Bar de Tapas.
Known as one of the best restaurants in the city, Bravas Bar de Tapas is a Michelin Bib Gourmand honoree helmed by James Beard Award semifinalists Mark and Terri Stark. Serving up an array of traditional Spanish tapas dishes from inside a quaint, Craftsman bungalow home since 2012, the menu includes everything from patatas bravas and Ibérico ham to crispy pig ears and crab-stuffed piquillo peppers. And all of it has earned rave reviews from diners who love the generous portions and authentic food made from local ingredients, with one Google reviewer saying that "the flavors here transport you to Spain."
In fact, Bravas Bar de Tapas has even managed to impress Spaniards. "My husband is from Spain and to say the level and quality of the food went beyond expectations is a lot," another patron wrote. Meanwhile, a Tripadvisor reviewer who was born and raised in Spain called the restaurant "a must for me any time I've been to Healdsburg." The happy customer added, "Bravas has been the only self-proclaimed tapas restaurant [in the United States] that comes closest to the real thing."
Spanish tapas meet wine country charm
Some of the most popular tapas at Bravas Bar de Tapas are offerings like the octopus or the fried eggplant chips with truffle honey and rosemary, though customers seem to enjoy everything across the board. "Every tapas we tried was an art piece and was delicious," a Google reviewer wrote, while a Yelper said that the "flavors explode with every bite."
That said, the paella is a perennial favorite. Another Yelp user said it was "[probably] the best paella I've ever had," while one Google reviewer said it was "perfect" and "not too oily," with a "balanced flavor [and] great quality ingredients." Plus, people love that it's cooked by a dedicated chef in the backyard dining area, which provides both a dinner and a show. "What a fun production to watch," said one customer on Yelp before explaining, "I have lived in Spain and have eaten lots of paella in my life." They continued, "I have to say this was the BEST paella I've had in years."
Speaking of ambiance, Bravas Bar de Tapas also gets top marks from diners for its quaint atmosphere in both its indoor and outdoor dining areas. Calling it "an intimate and cozy dining setting," a Yelp user couldn't help but be wowed by the back patio, which is "beautifully landscaped with twinkling string lights overhead." And so, between its authentic food and inherent charm, it's not surprising that Bravas Bar de Tapas is both a local favorite and a place that people go out of their way to visit whenever they're in Sonoma County.