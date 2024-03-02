The 12 Best Restaurants In Healdsburg

Located within Sonoma County, Healdsburg is a picturesque part of Northern California's renowned wine country. Though Napa Valley tends to get all of the attention, Healdsburg has plenty of amazing hotels, tasting rooms, wineries, and, most importantly, restaurants to explore. Whether you're a local foodie looking for a Michelin-starred restaurant to enjoy or prefer a cozy and locally-loved café for breakfast, the Healdsburg dining scene has something perfect. Though most of its restaurants are spread out across the main downtown square, some of Healdsburg's most acclaimed eateries are found within hotels or on the outskirts of town near rolling vineyards.

Even if you're visiting Healdsburg primarily for the wine tasting, you're sure to leave with at least a couple of new favorite restaurants in your back pocket. From fresh seafood such as oysters and sushi to a French-inspired bakery with a knack for nutcrackers, these are the 12 best restaurants in Healdsburg. In addition to personal visits and dining experiences, this list was gathered based on professional reviews, Michelin accolades, and ratings from websites like Yelp and TripAdvisor. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.