The 12 Best Restaurants In Healdsburg
Located within Sonoma County, Healdsburg is a picturesque part of Northern California's renowned wine country. Though Napa Valley tends to get all of the attention, Healdsburg has plenty of amazing hotels, tasting rooms, wineries, and, most importantly, restaurants to explore. Whether you're a local foodie looking for a Michelin-starred restaurant to enjoy or prefer a cozy and locally-loved café for breakfast, the Healdsburg dining scene has something perfect. Though most of its restaurants are spread out across the main downtown square, some of Healdsburg's most acclaimed eateries are found within hotels or on the outskirts of town near rolling vineyards.
Even if you're visiting Healdsburg primarily for the wine tasting, you're sure to leave with at least a couple of new favorite restaurants in your back pocket. From fresh seafood such as oysters and sushi to a French-inspired bakery with a knack for nutcrackers, these are the 12 best restaurants in Healdsburg. In addition to personal visits and dining experiences, this list was gathered based on professional reviews, Michelin accolades, and ratings from websites like Yelp and TripAdvisor. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.
1. SingleThread
SingleThread Restaurant is without a doubt one of the most exclusive and coveted dinner spots in all of Northern California, let alone Healdsburg. Boasting three Michelin stars, it doesn't get fancier than this. Though the restaurant itself is located in the heart of Healdsburg, its farm sits on 24 acres of fertile land where they grow their own produce and operate vineyards. They also follow biodiverse practices in order to remain as eco-friendly and climate conscious as possible.
When you step foot in the restaurant, you are enveloped in a sleek and upscale atmosphere, complete with modern light fixtures, neutral tones, and cozy tables. Reservations are obviously required, and in order to snag one, you'll need to plan ahead. Be sure to visit the restaurant website on the first of each month to review available time slots for the following month. The menu changes with the seasons, so even if you've been lucky enough to dine here before, you can always find something new. A dinner at SingleThread includes 10 courses and costs $475 per person. Though it's a major splurge, it's one you'll never forget.
(707) 723-4646
131 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
2. Barndiva
Barndiva is a Michelin-starred restaurant that serves up innovative American cuisine in an elegant yet rustic setting. The barn-like dining room features 3D art and quirky accents, but the spacious garden patio is the ultimate place to dine when the weather is nice. Reservations are definitely needed and can be made a month in advance, though it is possible to walk in on a whim. While the coursed menu in the main dining room is especially popular, you can also enjoy an a la carte menu in The Studio. Menu items range from devilled eggs to tikka masala, and the cocktails are just as impressive.
Those who prefer an experience in the main dining room can expect a four-course menu with two to three options to choose from in each section. From a raw scallop tartare to a traditional Paris-Brest for dessert, the plating and execution of each dish is always on point.
(707) 431-0100
231 Center St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
3. Costeaux French Bakery
When it comes to cozy breakfast spots, Costeaux French Bakery is the best. This locally-loved gem is spacious, warm, inviting, and quaint. The menu is pretty massive, ensuring that there's something for every kind of diet and preference. If you visit during the holidays, you'll find yourself surrounded by one the largest nutcracker collections in California. However, the space is just as charming all year round. Start with a cappuccino before ordering the bread, butter, and jam plate for the table. If you prefer more protein, the lox plate comes with smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, and plenty of toppings to enjoy on an assortment of bread.
When it comes to your individual entrée, the signature Costeaux deep dish quiche is a must-order. The crispy and caramelized top adds texture while the soft and eggy interior is filled with the brim with squares of ham, bacon, mushrooms, onion, zucchini, spinach, and cheese. The flaky crust is cooked to perfection, and the dish is served with a side of fresh fruit for a little balance. If you're not a fan of eggs, the Monte Cristo sandwich is a sweet and savory dish made with house-made cinnamon walnut bread, black forest ham, turkey, Jarlsberg cheese, and cranberry relish.
(707) 433-1913
417 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448
4. Sushi by Scratch
Sushi by Scratch has taken the country by storm. With locations ranging from Montecito to Austin to Seattle, it only makes sense that the iconic sushi spot has made itself right at home in the foodie haven of Healdsburg. The exclusive sushi bar experience takes place in the back of The Matheson, another renowned restaurant. There are only three seatings per night, with the first being at 4:00 p.m. and the last being at 8:15 p.m. The omakase experience costs $185 per person. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes before their reservation in order to enjoy a welcome cocktail before all diners are seated at the exact same time.
While sitting at the sushi bar, patrons are taken on a 17-course omakase journey that includes everything from scallops to uni to Wagyu beef. Each piece of sushi has been masterfully prepared and dressed in unique ingredients that highlight the natural flavors and delicacy of each cut of fish. Though you can order drinks at your leisure, the signature beverage pairing includes cocktails, wine, beer, and sake.
exploretock.com/sushi-by-scratch-restaurants-healdsburg
(707) 579-7916
Inside The Matheson, 106 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
5. Little Saint
Whether you follow a plant-based diet or not, Little Saint should be at the top of your Healdsburg bucket list. This 100% vegan restaurant doubles as a coffee bar, wine lounge, and music venue. The space is absolutely massive, and you'll find vibrant design, vintage décor, and bright colors in every corner. Whether you're trying to grab a bottle of wine on the go or simply want to sit down with a good book and a coffee in hand, this charming eatery is always bustling with loyal locals. The plant-based menu exudes innovation, and even the most stubborn meat eaters will be enticed by the vegan options.
The avocado toast with smoked tomato syrup is a must-order at brunch, as is the seasonal quiche (which you won't believe isn't made with real egg). When it comes to dinner, sip on one of the signature cocktails or a glass of orange wine while nibbling on sourdough bread from Quail and Condor with carrot tahini and green lentil hummus. The celery root ceviche is a unique and fresh substitute for seafood, but nothing beats the farm lettuces with lemon vinaigrette and fresh herbs. Though you can expect the entrée options to change seasonally, the maitake mushroom au poivre with brandy cream will have you drooling.
(707) 433-8207
25 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
6. Chalkboard
Located within the intimate and chateau-inspired Hotel Les Mars, Chalkboard is a great spot for dinner, cocktails, and wine tasting. Many of the dishes change daily, and there's a huge focus on seasonal and local sourcing. In addition to the airy and spacious patio, the bright dining room boasts an elegant ambiance complete with tufted booths, blue accents, and wood-framed mirrors.
Drink-wise, Chalkboard is impressive. The cola martini is a strong cocktail made with both gin and olive oil-washed vodka, and the strawberry-coriander foam on the CB Negroni is a game changer if you love this classic cocktail. For food, kick things off with the sourdough batard and cultured butter for the table. The onion dip is another favorite that is served with homemade potato chips. Though you'll find dishes change regularly, the pastas are pretty consistent, and the rigatoni and tagliatelle are both delicious options. The halibut is also always cooked to perfection. If you visit for brunch instead of dinner, go for the duck benedict or savory shakshuka. The duck fat potato cakes also make for the ideal side dish while you sip on the fermented tomato Bloody Mary.
(707) 473-8030
29 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
7. The Matheson
Between the epic wine wall with 88 different wines on tap to the inventive food menu in the main dining room, The Matheson is a one-of-a-kind foodie experience in downtown Healdsburg. There is also an open-air rooftop lounge where patrons can explore craft cocktails alongside wood-fired pizzas topped with everything from black truffle and burrata to house-cured pork belly. That said, if you're seeking a more formal sit-down dinner, the main dining room is your best option. Though you can order a la carte, the seasonal harvest tasting menu is a great opportunity to enjoy the best of this critically acclaimed restaurant.
The three-course menu can be enjoyed for only $55 per person, which is a pretty solid deal for a tasting menu. Of course, if you prefer to build your own spread, you'll definitely want to start with the milk bread and scallop crudo. Steak lovers will obsess over the Akaushi filet mignon, but there are also plenty of seafood entrees such as the king salmon and mariscos. If you snag a spot at the wine wall between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, you can also indulge in a killer happy hour.
(707) 723-1106
106 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
8. Dry Creek Kitchen
Located at Hotel Healdsburg, Dry Creek Kitchen is one of the most popular and talked-about restaurants in the area. Created by Chef Charlie Palmer, this elegant restaurant uses hyper-local ingredients to create a California-inspired menu that can be enjoyed amongst classic white tablecloths and crystal wine glasses. Though the interior is timeless, the romantic terrace boasts beautiful green vines, romantic string lights, and bright colors. Cocktail lovers will be impressed by the more than 50 varieties of Scotch, whiskey, and gin, but the wines are equally as enticing.
The standard dinner menu is a three-course experience that costs $75 per person. Before diving into your first course, order a few a la carte canapes such as the pork belly biscuits, Gulf shrimp dumplings, or fresh oysters. There are several options to choose from in each course, ensuring that every kind of diner can find something to their liking. For your first course, consider choosing the potato leek soup or hamachi crudo before selecting the miso marinated Ora King salmon as your main dish. The signature tasting menu is $135 and comes with five courses along with an optional wine pairing for an additional $85.
(707) 431-0330
317 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448
9. Valette
Enjoy California cuisine alongside local wines when dining at the Michelin Guide-worthy Valette. This small yet charming space features a cozy and romantic backdrop that makes Valette a great spot for first dates. The signature Valette wines are a must, with the Sauvignon Blanc being a crisp and refreshing option that never gets old. However, if you're in the mood for a cocktail, there are plenty of options ranging from classic creations to house cocktails with more unique ingredients and flavor profiles.
On the food menu, you'll find a handful of local favorites such as the Day Boat scallops en croûte, which feature a Champagne beurre blanc that you'll want to drink. When it comes to appetizers, the truffle-topped American Kobe beef tartare is rich and flavorful, while the sashimi grade ahi tuna poke dish offers a lighter contrast. The pan-seared Lassen steelhead trout is a can't-miss main, but you can also indulge in the five-course "Trust Me" tasting menu.
(707) 473-0946
344 Center St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
10. Willie's Seafood & Raw Bar
Caught a craving for fresh seafood while in Healdsburg? Head to the main square downtown, because Willie's Seafood & Raw Bar is the ultimate place for fresh oysters paired with a crisp glass of white wine. The bright interior is nautically inspired without being tacky, featuring a modern take on ocean-inspired art, chandeliers, and warm wood. The breathtaking raw bar is always filled with a fresh selection of ever-changing seafood, but excellent oysters are always guaranteed.
In addition to a solid array of wines, Willie's Seafood & Raw Bar also serves seasonal cocktails that use farm-fresh ingredients, along with classic cocktails such as the cucumber martini and the cobblers Manhattan. From little neck clams to yellowtail ceviche, get your fix of chilled and raw items before moving on to the cooked dishes. If you're with a group, you can also opt for one of the shellfish platters so as to get a taste of everything. Other decadent dishes include the warm Maine lobster roll, Buffalo-style crispy fried oysters, crispy pork belly tacos, and BBQ bacon-wrapped scallops.
starkrestaurants.com/stark-restaurant/willis-seafood-raw-bar
(707) 433-9191
403 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448
11. Bravas Bar De Tapas
Between its cozy interior splashed with colorful artwork and its Spanish-inspired cocktails, Bravas Bar De Tapas is one of the best places for Mediterranean fare in wine country. As the name suggests, the focus is on tapas-style dining, allowing you to try a variety of dishes and share with the table. In addition to their famously refreshing sangria, Bravas Bar De Tapas specializes in craft cocktails, with a can't-miss creation being the Barcelona martini. This gin-based martini is garnished with idiazábal-stuffed Castelvetrano olives, offering a savory snack alongside your drink.
If you're a fan of tinned fish, you'll be blown away by the extensive selection, which ranges from grilled octopus to mussels to mackerel. Each order of tinned fish is served with bread and classic condiments, making it the ideal appetizer to pair with a glass of wine or sangria. Other traditional tapas that you won't want to miss include the pan tomate, bacon-wrapped dates, creamy chicken croquetas, and steamed clams in Cava. Of course, paella is always a good idea, especially if you're dining with a larger group.
starkrestaurants.com/stark-restaurant/bravas-bar-de-tapas
(707) 433-7700
420 Center St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
12. Troubadour Bread & Bistro
Troubadour Bread & Bistro is a Michelin Guide-hailed boulangerie and café that makes for an ideal all-day dining spot in Healdsburg. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., patrons can enjoy freshly baked breads alongside espresso and other pastries. The bread is baked every morning at 4:00 a.m., and upon entering Troubadour, it's the first thing you're sure to smell. There are also grab-and-go sandwiches made throughout the day, with a few favorites being the classic ham and butter baguette and turkey pesto with fresh-picked herbs.
In the evening, Troubadour offers a more standard dinner setting, with a beautiful menu that changes seasonally. The coursed menu features French favorites like steak tartare and escargot, along with a mini croque monsieur and a refreshing herb salad with cultured cream. You can enhance your meal with a bottle or glass of wine, all of which have been carefully selected to pair perfectly with the food menu.
(707) 756-3972
381 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Methodology
This list of restaurants was compiled based on firsthand experience, local expertise, and intensive research. Everything from the ambiance to the quality of the food to Michelin recognition went into creating this list. I personally have visited more than half of the restaurants featured, all of which hit the mark on taste, setting, and innovation. The remaining restaurants were chosen according to real reviews from Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google. Only spots with a high rating, impeccable reputation, and local popularity were selected.