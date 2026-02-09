The Bakery Behind The Popular Frozen Pies From Ace Hardware
Sometimes, the best dishes are found in the most unlikely of places, and the key is being open to the unexpected. For example, professional traveler Rick Steves suggests checking out European department stores for cheap eats, noting that their cafeteria food options offer a true taste of local cuisine on a budget, and they often include access to some of the best views in the world's most iconic cities. Similarly, everyone knows Swedish meatballs are the one meal you have to order from IKEA's food court menu. It turns out that local Ace Hardware stores in California and Nevada are one of the best spots in town to grab a delicious take-and-bake pie, just like grandma used to make.
The Pie Company sells its delectable frozen sweet fruit pies at select Ace Hardware stores, surprising unsuspecting customers popping in for a few essentials for their latest DIY project. But those in the know head straight to the refrigerated cases to grab a pie for their next family dinner, potluck, or special gathering. Ace Hardware stores carry a selection of The Pie Company's classic and seasonal flavors, including caramel apple, apricot, boysenberry, and strawberry rhubarb. Their peach cobbler is a customer favorite and features the freshest peaches California's Central Valley has to offer, mixed with a vanilla and sour cream filling and topped with a sweet crumble crust.
Pies and power tools are an unlikely match made in hardware heaven
The Pie Company opened its doors in Ripon, California, in 2008. The story of how the company first began selling its pies at a nearby Ace Hardware store remains a bit of a mystery, but the unlikely paring quickly became a phenomenon. A few years after partnering with one nearby Ace location, you can now find The Pie Company pies in Ace Hardware stores across California, from San Diego all the way north of Sacramento, and as far east as Fallon, Nevada.
One Ace Hardware store owner told the Long Beach Press-Telegram, "I can't believe how well we do with the pies," adding that she personally finds the quality of the baked goods to be unmatched. Another told the Reno Gazette Journal that their hardware store sold over 500 pies the week before Thanksgiving. Perhaps it's the influx of DIYers and home service providers trying to get those last-minute projects done before family gatherings that makes the pies extra enticing. For whatever reason, the pie and hardware store partnership is a convenient and bizarre pairing that yields surprisingly delicious results.
Despite its popularity and reach, The Pie Company remains a humble operation in a small town, and the wholesale bakery is deeply committed to its local community. Their robust fundraiser program supports a variety of causes in Ripon and throughout central California. They also offer fresh-baked pies locally, and their scrumptious frozen pies are always ready to grab at their Ace Hardware locations for $20 a pie.