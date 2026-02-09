The Bakery Behind The Popular Frozen Pies From Ace Hardware

The Pie Company opened its doors in Ripon, California, in 2008. The story of how the company first began selling its pies at a nearby Ace Hardware store remains a bit of a mystery, but the unlikely paring quickly became a phenomenon. A few years after partnering with one nearby Ace location, you can now find The Pie Company pies in Ace Hardware stores across California, from San Diego all the way north of Sacramento, and as far east as Fallon, Nevada.

One Ace Hardware store owner told the Long Beach Press-Telegram, "I can't believe how well we do with the pies," adding that she personally finds the quality of the baked goods to be unmatched. Another told the Reno Gazette Journal that their hardware store sold over 500 pies the week before Thanksgiving. Perhaps it's the influx of DIYers and home service providers trying to get those last-minute projects done before family gatherings that makes the pies extra enticing. For whatever reason, the pie and hardware store partnership is a convenient and bizarre pairing that yields surprisingly delicious results.

Despite its popularity and reach, The Pie Company remains a humble operation in a small town, and the wholesale bakery is deeply committed to its local community. Their robust fundraiser program supports a variety of causes in Ripon and throughout central California. They also offer fresh-baked pies locally, and their scrumptious frozen pies are always ready to grab at their Ace Hardware locations for $20 a pie.