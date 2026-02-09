Before It Became A Dinner Staple, Meatloaf Was Breakfast

While loaves of meat have been around since ancient Rome, the version of American meatloaf that we know and love today — that classic combination of ground meat, eggs, herbs and spices, onions, breadcrumbs, and maybe some ketchup, mustard or Worcestershire sauce — became popular in the U.S. in the late 1800s as a breakfast food. You heard that right. But why did meatloaf start out next to our eggs and pancakes, and when did it transition to evening fare?

First, we must thank the Romans, who used to combine animal brains, offal, and other less desirable parts of the animal into what eventually transformed into what we know as meatloaf. Thie Roman tradition evolved into what was known in Medieval Europe as pastez, patties of this ground meat mixed with pine nuts and spices. Good news (and dishes) travel fast, and soon the idea of ground meat bulked up with other ingredients made its way to countries like Germany and Sweden, whose people developed their own renditions. The idea was always to make more of the meat they had by adding things to it — spices and veggies but also bread, potatoes, or eggs.