A Subtle Shift Is Reshaping How Americans Cook And Eat In 2026, According To A New Survey
At the beginning of 2025, experts in the world of food predicted big things for protein, sustainability, and foods with functional value beyond basic nutrition. As we ease into 2026, a survey conducted by Challenge Butter suggests Americans are taking a new approach to home cooking, and this time it's less concerned with the rigid rules of past years.
According to the Challenge Butter survey of over 2,000 adults, about 60% of Americans prefer flexibility in how they eat or have no plans to change how they eat. This indicates they either no longer follow strict rules about what to eat, or never did. In that same vein, 25% of respondents no longer want to adhere to labels of "good" versus "bad" when it comes to food. Three-quarters of respondents say flavor and ingredient quality matter more than following specific food rules. So what does that mean in practical terms?
Close to half of those surveyed feel like foods that have traditionally been labeled "bad" are still worth it because they are literal comfort foods. These foods reduce stress and make you feel better, and that has a lot of value to some people. Past research has supported the idea that people snack based on their emotional state. Stressful times may lead to indulging in less healthy and more comforting choices. In simple terms, there is a growing trend of people eating to make themselves happy rather than worrying about following dietary guidelines.
The joy of cooking and eating
Challenge Butter's interpretation of the survey results is that Americans are prioritizing joy and personal choice when deciding what to eat. One-third of respondents believe that enjoying comfort foods does not break any food rules, while about 30% feel that it helps keep them balanced.
The idea is not that people want to be unhealthy or make poor choices. Instead, they aim to be realistic and reasonable in a personal way. Rather than adhering to a strict system that applies to everyone and dictates that you must eat this amount of protein or this amount of sugar, the trend is shifting more to what feels right for you as an individual. This means enjoying food in a way that isn't seen as violating arbitrary rules, whether that's a diner-style chicken fried steak or some of these comfort foods you may have forgotten about.
One thing worth keeping in mind is that this was a survey commissioned by a company that makes butter. They do have a vested interest in the heart and soul of comfort food, but this does not necessarily mean that the data is incorrect. However, depending on the questions asked, how they are asked, and to whom, you can get answers that are maybe more supportive of your position and desired outcome. But that's just how surveys and data work. In any event, if you're feeling motivated to indulge in more comfort foods these days, just know you're not alone.