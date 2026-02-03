A Subtle Shift Is Reshaping How Americans Cook And Eat In 2026, According To A New Survey

At the beginning of 2025, experts in the world of food predicted big things for protein, sustainability, and foods with functional value beyond basic nutrition. As we ease into 2026, a survey conducted by Challenge Butter suggests Americans are taking a new approach to home cooking, and this time it's less concerned with the rigid rules of past years.

According to the Challenge Butter survey of over 2,000 adults, about 60% of Americans prefer flexibility in how they eat or have no plans to change how they eat. This indicates they either no longer follow strict rules about what to eat, or never did. In that same vein, 25% of respondents no longer want to adhere to labels of "good" versus "bad" when it comes to food. Three-quarters of respondents say flavor and ingredient quality matter more than following specific food rules. So what does that mean in practical terms?

Close to half of those surveyed feel like foods that have traditionally been labeled "bad" are still worth it because they are literal comfort foods. These foods reduce stress and make you feel better, and that has a lot of value to some people. Past research has supported the idea that people snack based on their emotional state. Stressful times may lead to indulging in less healthy and more comforting choices. In simple terms, there is a growing trend of people eating to make themselves happy rather than worrying about following dietary guidelines.