This Is What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Hot Water Before Bed
Have you ever struggled to find the perfect drink just before bed? Something like coffee or another caffeinated drink is usually out of the question. Likewise, you don't want a sugary drink if you just brushed your teeth. Cold water, and even room-temperature water, might be the standard, but you should consider the benefits of hot water if you've never tried it before. It can benefit you in more ways than you'd think.
Most of us are familiar with the benefits of proper hydration and drinking enough water in a day. However, hot water before bed may offer even greater benefits, although there is not a lot of scientific research into the subject to provide hard evidence. Proponents of nighttime hot water drinking say it helps relieve congestion and improve digestion. Hot water also improves circulation. That improved circulation can aid in detoxification and support healthier skin. Much like having a nice cup of tea without the caffeine, hot water can also help you feel calm and relaxed.
There is also evidence that it may help relieve pain and stomach cramping. Hot water might sound like an odd choice, but it's been a staple in China for generations. It's not that unusual when you consider that tea and coffee are just additions to hot water.
How to give hot water a shot before bedtime
Cold water is generally seen as refreshing, but hot water may be an acquired taste. There are things you can do to make it more palatable without actually turning it into a cup of coffee or tea. A simple and beneficial addition to a cup of hot water is a slice of lemon. The boost of flavor can help keep it interesting. It also includes vitamin C, which is good for your immune system and aids in fighting infection. It's also good for digestion, but remember to brush your teeth after so the acid doesn't do too much damage to your teeth.
There are herbs that you can add to your hot water to create a simple, flavorful, relaxing infusion without fully turning it into tea. Allowing mint or chamomile leaves to sit in hot water for about ten seconds will produce a noticeable aroma and a subtle taste. Hibiscus, used in drinks for years in Africa, could impart a tart flavor and also a vibrant, red color. You could even try a small amount of turmeric or a splash of apple cider vinegar.
For something a little more complex, boil fresh ginger in hot water, then allow it to simmer to make a Filipino tea called salabat that pairs very well with lemon. Just remember to use fresh ginger, not powdered. If the perfumey scent is something you find calming, a lavender infusion may also help you relax and sleep better. There's also a whole list of herbal teas that can inspire simple infusions you can enjoy with hot water before bed.