This Is What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Hot Water Before Bed

Have you ever struggled to find the perfect drink just before bed? Something like coffee or another caffeinated drink is usually out of the question. Likewise, you don't want a sugary drink if you just brushed your teeth. Cold water, and even room-temperature water, might be the standard, but you should consider the benefits of hot water if you've never tried it before. It can benefit you in more ways than you'd think.

Most of us are familiar with the benefits of proper hydration and drinking enough water in a day. However, hot water before bed may offer even greater benefits, although there is not a lot of scientific research into the subject to provide hard evidence. Proponents of nighttime hot water drinking say it helps relieve congestion and improve digestion. Hot water also improves circulation. That improved circulation can aid in detoxification and support healthier skin. Much like having a nice cup of tea without the caffeine, hot water can also help you feel calm and relaxed.

There is also evidence that it may help relieve pain and stomach cramping. Hot water might sound like an odd choice, but it's been a staple in China for generations. It's not that unusual when you consider that tea and coffee are just additions to hot water.