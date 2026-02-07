Carla Hall's Easy Solution For Perfectly Sliced Boiled Eggs

There is something deeply aesthetically pleasing about a boiled egg. Perfectly ovoid, when sliced it reveals –- or should reveal — a parallel symmetry between white and yolk within. At a time when the price of eggs has varied wildly, no one wants to run the risk of ruining one with some uneven knife work, so we should be grateful that the chef and TV personality Carla Hall has a simple trick to ensure that each slice of boiled egg you prepare comes out neat and smooth.

On an October 2025 episode of YouTube's "Chewed Up," which features Hall, Clinton Kelly, and Michael Symon, Hall takes her co-hosts through three different ways to make deviled eggs. Admitting that she is "a little fastidious about the way things are sliced," Hall reveals that, in order to prevent the yolks from sticking to the knife and creating an uneven surface, she applies a small amount of oil to a paper towel and wipes her knife with it before slicing the boiled eggs.