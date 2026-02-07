Cocoa Powder Can Sabotage Texture In Your Bakes. Here's Why

Chocolate is clearly one of the greatest discoveries in human history. And while we adore chocolate in all of its forms, not all forms of chocolate will work in every recipe. Cocoa powder can be a great help to the home baker, but if you use it incorrectly, your whole recipe will be ruined.

The thing about cocoa powder is that it affects the moisture of your cake, not just the flavor. Tasting Table asked Alex George, the founder of Lily P Crumbs and author of the upcoming "In the Mood to Bake," why home bakers need to be careful about using cocoa powder. "Cocoa powder is considered one of the dry agents in baking," she says. "The starches in cocoa powder make it very drying, so it will draw moisture from your bake. Think of it like the cocoa's starch is competing with the other dry ingredients for available water in the recipe, effectively reducing moisture and potentially leading to dry baked goods if too much is added."

There are recipes where you can use cocoa powder, but George cautions against some specific ones. "I would not recommend adding cocoa powder to just any recipe, especially not to a cake, bread, or cookie, without totally reformulating it."