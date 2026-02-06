King Charles Is Apparently Not Easy To Please When It Comes To Boiled Eggs

It's not easy being king, but is it any easier to cook eggs for one? If the report from British journalist Jeremy Paxman's book "On Royalty" is to be believed, the answer may be no. According to MyLondon, the tome reveals that King Charles III of England enjoys a soft-boiled egg for breakfast, which sounds completely normal. Less relatable, however, is that he demands seven eggs to be boiled to varying degrees and presented to him so he can test each, find the egg prepared exactly to his standards, and eliminate the rest. One egg to rule them all.

The winner? Coddled eggs. These are a specific form of the classic soft-boiled egg that are placed into a small dish as the whole thing is cooked in a bath of hot water. This process is often done in the oven and results in a perfectly runny egg that still remains whole when cracked into. That ideal balance could understandably be a little tough to nail, but for the pros cooking for a king, it seems surprising they'd need seven attempts each morning. Plus, one of King Charles' biggest platforms is sustainability — ordering seven eggs to only eat one each day feels uncharacteristically wasteful.

Maybe that's why Buckingham Palace staff has publicly denied this breakfast reveal. But it's tough to know if they can be believed. Per MyLondon, the king's former private chef has publicly stated Charles' eggs were to be boiled for exactly four minutes, and to ensure his precise standards were met, the chef kept three pots boiling at once during breakfast prep.