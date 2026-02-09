The Easy No-Roll Sushi Home Cooks Can Make Anytime They Like

Making sushi is a precarious endeavor for many home chefs, and understandably so. There are a lot of moving parts to the process, requiring skills that everyday chefs may not have yet acquired. That said, there's an excellent alternative to lengthy pro-level sushi creation: A no-roll version called inari, or commonly, inarizushi. It's named after the Shinto deity Inari Okami, the god of rice, agriculture, and prosperity. Traditional inari bypasses the usual seaweed and raw fish, opting instead for seasoned sushi rice tucked inside a sweet and savory "aburaage" pouch made from fried tofu.

To get some insight on perfecting inari skills in home kitchens, we turned to two experts in the field, Andrew Oh, executive chef at Momoya SoHo, and Akira Hiratsuka, executive chef of KEI, a Japanese ramen and izakaya bar. Making it at home requires no rolling or trained expertise, but some simple tips do help understand things like working with the aburaage, what to look for on labels, and which ingredients are best for beginners.

First, there's choosing the tofu aburaage pocket, which chef Hiratsuka recommends home-chefs buy premade, rather than making from scratch. But he does caution to check labels for excess sugar in some products. Chef Oh adds that, for allergy purposes, it's possible to buy gluten-free aburaage or ones seasoned with or without soy sauce. "I personally enjoy the tofu pockets that are seasoned with soy sauce," he says, "as the soy allows the texture of the tofu to be soft, easily consumed, and seasoned so that no extra seasoning is required."