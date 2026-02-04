The Williams Sonoma Pizza Tool Look-Alike You Can Find Right At Aldi
Making homemade pizza is easier than you think, but you need the right tools to get that crispy, golden crust. If you're looking for sleek and functional pizza tools, Williams Sonoma is a go-to premium retailer. It can be worth splurging on a few pieces from this upscale brand, but stocking your entire kitchen can quickly break the bank. That's why we love this Aldi pizza pan that looks and works just like one that's about six times more expensive.
From the Crofton kitchenware line, Aldi's Gold Pizza Pan costs just $4.99, about the price for one or two slices from your local shop. In a nearly identical color to Williams Sonoma's Goldtouch Pro Nonstick Pizza Crisper ($29.95) and 16-inch Pizza Pan ($39.95), this Aldi dupe has the same look and function. While exact product specifications are not available for the Crofton version, previous pizza pan releases from Aldi have come in at a little over 15 inches. By comparison, Williams Sonoma's Goldtouch crisper has a 14-inch diameter and is 1/2-inch high.
Additionally, the Crofton crisper has more perforations throughout the surface area compared to the premium version. Theoretically, this may allow more hot air to circulate through and reach the crust directly to create an even crispier bottom. For just under $5, though, we think it's a worthy alternative to the pricier Williams Sonoma one. Plus, you can get two to bake multiple pizzas at once while still saving cash.
Why this pan works best for crispier crusts
While listed as simply a "Pizza Pan," this Aldi version is technically a crisper, which is an important distinction when baking pizza. Unlike traditional pizza pans that are a single solid sheet of metal, crispers feature small holes throughout that allow the heat to hit the crust directly, getting that crunchier, browner bottom. However, these crispers aren't a direct replacement for standard pizza pans.
Generally, crispers are best used for frozen or thin-crust pizzas since the perforations expose the crust to more direct heat. Pizza pans work better for homemade pizzas made with fresh dough, which benefit from a solid surface that shields the bottom from direct heat and helps it bake more evenly. With a standard pan, you get a softer, doughier texture. This is because the dough's moisture isn't able to escape through the holes, resulting in a fluffier crust.
And if you're craving a heartier deep-dish pizza that you can pile with a lot of cheese and toppings, Aldi also has a gold deep dish pizza pan ($4.99) that's a look-alike for the Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Deep Dish Pan, which is no longer available for purchase. Crofton keeps churning out kitchenware that stands the test of time, gets rave reviews, and costs a fraction of the price of premium retailers. At just under $5, it's easy to add to your kitchen alongside a regular pizza pan.