The Williams Sonoma Pizza Tool Look-Alike You Can Find Right At Aldi

Making homemade pizza is easier than you think, but you need the right tools to get that crispy, golden crust. If you're looking for sleek and functional pizza tools, Williams Sonoma is a go-to premium retailer. It can be worth splurging on a few pieces from this upscale brand, but stocking your entire kitchen can quickly break the bank. That's why we love this Aldi pizza pan that looks and works just like one that's about six times more expensive.

From the Crofton kitchenware line, Aldi's Gold Pizza Pan costs just $4.99, about the price for one or two slices from your local shop. In a nearly identical color to Williams Sonoma's Goldtouch Pro Nonstick Pizza Crisper ($29.95) and 16-inch Pizza Pan ($39.95), this Aldi dupe has the same look and function. While exact product specifications are not available for the Crofton version, previous pizza pan releases from Aldi have come in at a little over 15 inches. By comparison, Williams Sonoma's Goldtouch crisper has a 14-inch diameter and is 1/2-inch high.

Additionally, the Crofton crisper has more perforations throughout the surface area compared to the premium version. Theoretically, this may allow more hot air to circulate through and reach the crust directly to create an even crispier bottom. For just under $5, though, we think it's a worthy alternative to the pricier Williams Sonoma one. Plus, you can get two to bake multiple pizzas at once while still saving cash.