Buffets Vs Smörgåsbords: How These Restaurants Differ

When we think of buffets and smörgåsbords, we think of food in plenty: Long tables groaning beneath a multifarious range of culinary options greater than any diner –- with the possible exception of Homer Simpson – could tackle single-handedly. Yet there are major cultural differences that make these two types of restaurant distinct.

Confusing the two is easy – just last year, USA Today ranked Pennsylvania's Shady Maple Smorgasbord as the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the United States –- and the conflation is understandable, given how much the smörgåsbord inspired our modern conception of the buffet. While elaborate spreads that married abundance with variety have been around since the social dining of ancient Rome and the banquets of the medieval age, the smörgåsbord –- roughly translated as "buttered table" –- has its origins in Sweden.

Ahead of a Swedish feast, it was traditional for guests to be presented with a brännvinsbord, which was essentially a selection of hors d'oeuvres to accompany drinks. In the 18th century, this pre-dinner ritual became the main event and the smörgåsbord was born. This style of eating first hit it big in the United States during the 1939/40 World's Fair in New York, when it was laid on by the Swedish-run Three Crowns restaurant.