How Stocking Your Pantry With Coffee Could Be Ruining Your Daily Brew

If you've found an awesome specialty coffee that hits your palate just right, you might be tempted to bulk-buy as many bags as you can and put them in the pantry to gradually use up. Smart move, right? Well, no, because there's a problem: Coffee has a use-by date. No matter how good or expensive the beans are, after a few months sitting on the shelf, they're basically done. The magic's gone as the beans go stale.

Here's why: Roasted coffee is loaded with natural oils and aromatic compounds — they're the whole reason you splurged on the good stuff in the first place. But as soon as the coffee is exposed to oxygen in the air, these compounds start to oxidize and break down. As more and more of the oils degrade in time, your coffee becomes flatter and flatter, up until you brew a cup and it tastes like nothing much at all. It will be weak and dull. You need to take note of the roast date on your coffee package, and ensure that you use it within three months of that point, at the latest.

There's good news, though. You don't actually have to choose between stocking your faved coffee and enjoying it. Store those beans right, and you can keep them fresh for longer without losing any of the quality.