The Seafood Restaurant That Makes Virginia's Longest Pier Worth The Walk

Virginia is home to North America's longest free-standing pier, and at nearly 1,700-feet long, this structure makes visitors work for their rewards. Smack in the middle of the pier sits a seafood restaurant. With beer of the month specials, live music, and cocktails that won't take more than $10 out of your wallet, the Ocean View Fishing Pier serves in more ways than one."Some o' th' best eatin in Norfolk!" exclaimed a fan on Instagram.

The pier replaced Harrison's Rising Pier after Hurricane Isabel in 2003 and has become the ideal destination for sunny days. A snack bar, tackle shop, and restaurant can accommodate parties with as many as 500 guests. Meals are prepared fresh for each customer, and the fresh catch of the day can be ordered grilled or blackened. Cole slaw, crispy fluffy hush puppies, green beans, and mac and cheese cozy up as classic sides. "My daughter tried the swordfish and loved it. I had steamed shrimp which was amazing," wrote a visitor on Google. Steamed mussels and clams will delight pescatarians, and andouille sausage can be added for those craving meat.