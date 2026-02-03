The Seafood Restaurant That Makes Virginia's Longest Pier Worth The Walk
Virginia is home to North America's longest free-standing pier, and at nearly 1,700-feet long, this structure makes visitors work for their rewards. Smack in the middle of the pier sits a seafood restaurant. With beer of the month specials, live music, and cocktails that won't take more than $10 out of your wallet, the Ocean View Fishing Pier serves in more ways than one."Some o' th' best eatin in Norfolk!" exclaimed a fan on Instagram.
The pier replaced Harrison's Rising Pier after Hurricane Isabel in 2003 and has become the ideal destination for sunny days. A snack bar, tackle shop, and restaurant can accommodate parties with as many as 500 guests. Meals are prepared fresh for each customer, and the fresh catch of the day can be ordered grilled or blackened. Cole slaw, crispy fluffy hush puppies, green beans, and mac and cheese cozy up as classic sides. "My daughter tried the swordfish and loved it. I had steamed shrimp which was amazing," wrote a visitor on Google. Steamed mussels and clams will delight pescatarians, and andouille sausage can be added for those craving meat.
Fun in the sun made even more delicious
The upper deck of Ocean View Fishing Pier is a choice spot to enjoy views and fries while taking advantage of Monday through Friday happy hours. Glasses of wine can be enjoyed as little as $6 and can help wash down mains like jumbo shrimp, NY strip, Baja tacos, and salmon. Kids' menus feature chicken tenders, grilled cheese, hot dogs, and cheeseburgers, and lighter bites of crab and artichoke dip, calamari, shrimp ceviche, and an assortment of salads and sandwiches can energy high during long days casting line. For those encountering a sweet tooth after meals, desserts include chocolate lava cake, limoncello mascarpone, cheesecake, and key lime pie.
If you want to fish, you won't need a license and can pay $11 to try your luck using rental rods and reels available for an additional $10. Note that the restaurant is not open year round and can close due to inclement weather, so you'll want to check the forecast before packing into the car, envisioning that tug on your line, and imagining what you're about to eat.