How Much Coffee Does A Single Coffee Tree Produce? It's Much Less Than You'd Think

The deeper you dive into coffee cultivation, the more surprises you find. For one, did you know that coffee plants produce caffeine as a natural insecticide? In addition to warding off unwanted buzzes, that caffeine gives welcome morning and afternoon buzzes to approximately 1 billion coffee drinkers worldwide making coffee one of the Top 10 traded commodities on earth. So it may come as another surprise that in a year, a single coffee tree only produces enough fruit to make about a pound of roasted beans. Perk up and let's get to the roots of what goes into that pound.

Coffee beans are actually seeds that form in fruits that are often about the size and color of cherries. After taking several years to mature, coffee trees produce around 2,000 cherries a year. With two seeds per cherry, that's about 4,000 raw coffee beans per harvest season. Once roasted, that yields around 1 pound of ready-to-grind beans.

Each year, farmers produce around 170 million 60 kilogram bags of green Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, according to the United Stated Department of Agriculture. Those 60 kilo bags are an industry trading standard and not what you'd typically see at the store. That works out to about 10.2 billion pounds of raw beans. Because coffee can lose about 15% of its weight when roasted, a back-of-the-napkin accounting means we're looking at around 8.7 billion pounds of roasted coffee beans from hardworking trees and farmers each year.