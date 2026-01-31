Baking Gratin In This Pan Makes The Crispest Golden Crust With No Extra Work

Whether you know it as au gratin or Daphinoise, few things beat the delicious comfort of a side dish of thinly sliced potatoes, baked slowly in a creamy sauce, topped with a crispy, golden crust. While this simple dish requires just a handful of basic ingredients, there are some important tips you need when making au gratin potatoes to elevate the humble side to new heights. And if you're a fan of the cheesy top and crunchy bits around the edges, we have another helpful tip for you: forego the casserole dish and make your potatoes au gratin in a sheet pan.

Baking potatoes au gratin in a sheet pan exposes more surface area to direct oven heat, maximizing browning and creating a higher crust-to-cream ratio. However, this doesn't mean you'll have to sacrifice a creamy, soft middle. With this method, you will get the best of both worlds—a wonderfully creamy center surrounded by a fabulous cheesy potato crust.

Now, you might think potatoes au gratin are the same as scalloped potatoes, but there is a crucial difference between the two that concerns the sheet pan cooking method. While they both include potatoes and cream, scalloped potatoes do not contain cheese, so you won't get the same cheesy, crispy layer that distinguishes potatoes au gratin. The top of the scalloped potatoes will brown, but it won't be as crispy as that of a potato gratin.