The Los Angeles Breakfast Spot Where Time Has Barely Moved Since 1949
Breakfast in LA is a rite of passage for newbies and a well-fitting glove for longtime Angelenos. But instead of buzzy brunch restaurants where time rushes and stress levels rise, the truly cherished breakfast spots are ones like Bobby's Coffee Shop on Ventura Boulevard, which has been quietly doing its thing since 1949. The best part is that little, if anything, has changed there in the decades since. You get the feeling that time has barely moved — and you, by extension, are drawn into the nostalgia of a 1950s diner.
Bobby's gets its name like many old-school cafes do, from an entrepreneur with a greasy-spoon dream. In this case, it was Robert "Bobby" Perkins, who became a cook after serving in the U.S. Navy. Perkins eventually hung his shingle in Woodland Hills, where it's survived for more than 75 years. When eating there, you may as well be mid-century time-tripping, with the metal-rimmed Formica tabletops and retro red leather chairs and booths. It's all on full, functional display at Bobby's, along with a bar-stool'd counter fronting the open kitchen.
Old-school dining spots in Los Angeles do still exist, and not in a fake-vintage sort of way. Bobby's has carved a niche in the genuine retro-dining scene by its mere perseverance — and of course, its breakfast food.
What's on the plate at Bobby's Coffee Shop in LA
Breakfast is served all day at Bobby's Coffee Shop, and about the fanciest thing you could order is eggs Benedict with wild-caught salmon. Other than that, the classics parade across its well-worn menus: biscuits and gravy, Denver omelette, homemade corned beef hash, thick French toast, buttermilk pancakes, and a country-fried steak smothered in homemade country gravy, all served with crispy hash browns and toast. Fallback favorites include a bone-in grilled pork chop and the Ranch Breakfast Special with applewood smoked bacon, eggs, and endless coffee.
As for the namesake coffee at Bobby's, let's just say it's authentic diner coffee — served hot and refilled constantly, but it's definitely not fancied up. There's little demand for espresso shots, single-origin beans, pour-overs, or nitro cold-brews here. Even it you did demand it, you wouldn't get it. Patrons here like things the way they are and have been for decades. Breakfast takes the spotlight, but it's worth mentioning that a broader menu features lunch items like burgers, sandwiches, salads, grilled classics, and daily specials and soups.
Online customer comments routinely describe Bobby's as a dependable, old-fashioned coffee shop with friendly service and hearty breakfasts. Others mention the lively atmosphere, fast-moving staff, and the food being a good deal for the price. For more vintage-style eateries across the country, check out the iconic old-school diners in the U.S. you can still visit.