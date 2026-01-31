Andrew Zimmern Always Preheats This For Better Frying (It's Not Just The Oil)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stainless steel is the preferred material in most commercial kitchens, and professional chefs swear by its performance, durability, and heat distribution. But stainless steel can also be a pain — especially when it comes to your utensils and tools. It's not a non-stick material; in fact, it's even stickier than other options. Luckily, chef Andrew Zimmern has a tip for preventing at least your frying tools from falling victim to becoming batter magnets.

The celebrity chef revealed in an interview that he preheats his metal tools in hot oil when frying in order to prevent any sticking. He told Food & Wine, "If when pulling fried foods out of oil, you find things sticking to your tools, try to preheat your metal tools in the oil first."

He simply dips the utensils — for example, a slotted spoon — right into the oil and holds them there for a few seconds until they're hot. Just like when you add fat to stainless steel pans, the hot oil will create a protective barrier around the tools, and your food should easily slide right off when you try to remove it.