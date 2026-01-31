This Baltimore Crab Cake Spot Is So Good It's Been Featured On Food Network More Than Once

Food Network shows cover a lot of culinary space, including the most interesting or highly regarded eateries across America and the world. But when they feature a single restaurant four times, you know there's something good going on inside those doors. With one step across the threshold of Jimmy's Famous Seafood in East Baltimore, you understand why Guy Fieri just can't stay away from this place — and why Bobby Flay battled the chef on his "Beat Bobby Flay" show. You'll quickly notice why everyone else is there as well. It's all about the crab cakes, which have consistently earned their claim to fame since the late founder and chef Dimitrios "Jimmy" Minadakis started dishing out seafood in 1974.

Chef Jimmy, a Greek immigrant with an American dream, built an early reputation around classic Maryland seafood, and one of his sons still carries it out today. The Minadakis family once lived above the restaurant, in the same spot where Guy Fieri leaped out of his convertible to shake the hand of current Chef Tony Minadakis, who called it a blessing to carry on one man's dream that started with nothing. The "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" film crew chatted with customers, all of whom sang the crabby praises of the most famous dish. One described the crab cakes as being the size of a baseball, with all lump and no filling — which Fieri specified later as being packed with fresh Maryland lump blue-crab meat.