This Fast Food Chain's Flame-Broiled Meatloaf Sandwich Didn't Even Last A Year Back In The '90s

It's no surprise that the meatloaf sandwich didn't stick around. Even back then, meatloaf was a love-it-or-hate-it option. Many who find out this was on the BK menu are immediately turned off, but many of those who actually got to try it say it was pretty good for a fast food sandwich. "Bring back these sandwiches and sides!! I would proudly go bankrupt if these came back," states one Redditor, referring to a list that includes the meatloaf sandwich. Another fan on Reddit wrote that "the meatloaf sammie was so underrated."

Another commenter on Facebook shared, "It was pretty good for a fast food sandwich," and that they thought "a ton of people were questioning it simply because it was meatloaf." Another Facebook commenter wrote that they would get it as an employee meal when they worked there during the sandwich's short run. There's no official word on whether the item is coming back, but there's always hope. Just look at the Burger King Yumbo the chain brought back four decades after it was retired. If talk of Burger King's old offering has left you with a craving, our meatloaf sandwich recipe elevates this comforting dish with tomato jam and garlic aioli. It's not a quick and easy meal, but it's so worth the effort.