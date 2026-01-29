Too Cheesy To Ignore: The Popular Japanese Burger Behind Applebee's Sizzling New Addition

If you've ever spied a hamburger resting in a moat of creamy bubbling cheese, you've been privy to a Japanese phenomenon called "Cheese ni In-shita Hamburger," which in English means, quite simply, "hamburger in cheese." Now there's a brand-new interpretation from an iconic American chain restaurant: Applebee's, which debuted its O-M-Cheese Burger in early January 2026. It's apparently inspired by the viral Tokyo burger served at American Diner ANDRA in Uena. Like Applebee's, it's a fully cooked and assembled hamburger, sliced in half, with cut sides face-down in a hot skillet of sizzling melted cheese.

Unlike the relatively boring sliced-cheese topping of standard American cheeseburgers, this one brings some razzle, dazzle, and spitfire glory to the table — literally. In Applebee's' rendition, the melted cheese inside the table-side skillet is molten queso blended with cheddar cheeses. Inside the burger lies an extra topping of the tried-and-true American cheese, and unlike other restaurants, slices of Applewood-smoked bacon and spicy honey mustard. It's comes with a side of fries, and nobody's judging if you drag those through the cheesy glory as well.

Though burgers in general are considered an American concept, plus the Japanese venue serving it since at least 2022 identifies as an American diner, there's a deeper Japanese context at play. Japan has a long history of taking Western-style comfort food and reworking it into something local to them. It's known as yōshoku, which refers to Western-influenced Japanese cuisine. So the sizzling-cheese skillet burger follows a familiar storyline — with an extra bit of drama.