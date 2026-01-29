Too Cheesy To Ignore: The Popular Japanese Burger Behind Applebee's Sizzling New Addition
If you've ever spied a hamburger resting in a moat of creamy bubbling cheese, you've been privy to a Japanese phenomenon called "Cheese ni In-shita Hamburger," which in English means, quite simply, "hamburger in cheese." Now there's a brand-new interpretation from an iconic American chain restaurant: Applebee's, which debuted its O-M-Cheese Burger in early January 2026. It's apparently inspired by the viral Tokyo burger served at American Diner ANDRA in Uena. Like Applebee's, it's a fully cooked and assembled hamburger, sliced in half, with cut sides face-down in a hot skillet of sizzling melted cheese.
Unlike the relatively boring sliced-cheese topping of standard American cheeseburgers, this one brings some razzle, dazzle, and spitfire glory to the table — literally. In Applebee's' rendition, the melted cheese inside the table-side skillet is molten queso blended with cheddar cheeses. Inside the burger lies an extra topping of the tried-and-true American cheese, and unlike other restaurants, slices of Applewood-smoked bacon and spicy honey mustard. It's comes with a side of fries, and nobody's judging if you drag those through the cheesy glory as well.
Though burgers in general are considered an American concept, plus the Japanese venue serving it since at least 2022 identifies as an American diner, there's a deeper Japanese context at play. Japan has a long history of taking Western-style comfort food and reworking it into something local to them. It's known as yōshoku, which refers to Western-influenced Japanese cuisine. So the sizzling-cheese skillet burger follows a familiar storyline — with an extra bit of drama.
Jazz up a homemade version with Japanese flavors and texture
Applebee's, with a generous helping hand from Tokyo, has the magic combo pretty much nailed, even down to tiny details like the melty cheese crisping at the edges as it sizzles in the skillet, adding contrasting nibbles of texture. But that doesn't mean you can't create your own interpretation of Cheese ni In-shita Hamburger — after all, Applebee's did just that.
If making hamburger-in-cheese at home, consider some upgrades per you own palate pleasure. Add something sharp and crunchy to cut through the overload of creamy dairy, like quick-pickled onions, piled-on dill pickles, or even a mound of Asian-inspired shredded cabbage with rice vinegar. The texture and flavor goal would be adding some snap and acid, so that every bite isn't cheese-cheese-and-more cheese. For a bolder upgrade, lean more heavily into the Japan-meets-America vibe that started all this.
Try swapping the Applebee's honey-mustard vibe for miso-mustard or miso-mayo, since miso paste adds a rich, umami flavor that pairs well with beef. Adding Yuzu-kosho hot sauce to mayo is another excellent option, bringing fiery, citrusy elements to the party. You could also add a thin layer of sautéed mushrooms, which temper the miso a bit while bringing savory meat flavor to the forefront. As for that sizzling skillet of cheese, inject texture straight into it with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and scallions.