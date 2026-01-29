Why Those Jumbo-Sized Vegetables In The Grocery Store Should Ring Alarm Bells

We've all heard the adage that bigger is better — but is it actually true? Apparently not when it comes to vegetables from mainstream supermarkets. Some perfectly tasty jumbo-sized produce is inherently huge (think pumpkins, elephant garlic, and beefsteak tomatoes), but averaged-sized veggies morphing into monsters is often a bad sign. It can indicate growing practices that bulk up standard crops with excess water and growth fertilizer, leaving you with inferior produce in your fridge and meals.

To get some insight into the visual-versus-quality conundrum of oversized veggies, we reached out to Jane Olivia, a nutrition-based holistic private chef based in Arizona. Whether shoppers should avoid jumbo-sized vegetables at the grocery store, she explains that's not always necessary, but it's definitely something of which to be mindful. "Jumbo vegetables often grow fast and can sacrifice flavor for size," Jane says. "They also tend to have more water content, which can dilute taste and affect texture." Consider common kitchen favorites, such as zucchini and cucumbers. Jane notes the larger ones can become watery and bland, while smaller versions often harbor more sweetness and concentrated flavor. The same goes for smaller carrots, beets, and Brussels sprouts, which tend to be more tender and tastier. For normal everyday cooking, she recommends using average-sized produce for the best flavor and tenderness.