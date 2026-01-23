The Easiest Way To Prevent Gross Fridge Odor From Happening After Your Power Goes Out

If there is a storm bearing down on you and you know there's a high chance of the power going out, you know a fridge full of warming food is a possibility, but there are important steps you can take ahead of time to prepare for food odors and spoilage. Loading your fridge with frozen ice packs ahead of time can help keep it cool if the power shuts down, and grouping cold food together can help it stay cool even as the temperature warms. It also helps to have a separate cooler ready to move any perishable items into during a prolonged outage. But no matter how else you prepare, you should also stave off odors by using a sponge.

It seems almost too simple to be true, but a basic sponge can absorb odors from warm and spoiling food in your fridge. That's because the odors from food spread more in moist environments. A dry sponge sitting in the fridge will slowly absorb excess moisture, preventing odors from getting worse. You can even make the sponge trick more effective by using baking soda. You probably already use it to absorb odors in other areas, and baking soda sprinkled lightly on a sponge will absorb some of the odors naturally drawn to the sponge through the moisture in your fridge. If you are extra worried about odors, you can also increase the odor-absorbing power by putting multiple sponges throughout your fridge.