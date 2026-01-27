The Steak Cut You Need To Avoid Cooking In The Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ready to cook some steak in your air fryer this week? Before you do, note this expert tip from Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook": Some cuts of steak are best to air fry, but you should avoid air frying thin cuts of steak.

Andrews says thin steaks cook quickly, and the intense heat of an air fryer can easily overcook your steak. "You don't get the temperature gradient that makes steak enjoyable, that contrast between a caramelized crust and a juicy interior," she explains. So, when you air fry a thin cut of steak, you'll likely end up with meat that's dry and quite toothsome or rubbery. Andrews adds, "A thin steak can end up gray, dry, and chewy because there's no buffer between the hot air and the center of the meat."

Thus, reserve your thicker cuts of steak for the air fryer. Thicker steaks, Andrews points out, have more fat and moisture that can keep your steak juicy while it's air frying. And, as she states, "Thickness gives you control and margin for error, which is especially important in a high-heat appliance." You're less likely to wind up with an overcooked piece of meat using an air fryer when it's a thick cut of steak.