The Popular Crunchy Vegetable That Didn't Exist When Your Grandparents Were Growing Up

Baby carrots are a snack that's both satisfyingly healthy and convenient enough to eat straight out of the bag. They're the perfect mindless munch, a great addition to party platters, and the easiest thing to throw inside a kid's lunchbox — just like your mom did when you were growing up. But ask your grandparents about baby carrots, and you'll probably be met with a blank stare. Because baby carrots didn't exist until the mid-'80s, when a farmer stuck with a bunch of imperfect vegetables came up with a genius idea.

In 1986, a California carrot farmer named Mike Yurosek was facing a huge food waste problem. Every day, up to 400 tons of perfectly good carrots were tossed aside, deemed unfit for sale because they were bent, broken, or just "ugly." But rather than waste bushels upon bushels of perfectly good carrots, Yurosek came up with the idea of turning these imperfect carrots into prettier products to entice grocers.

To do this, he used an industrial green bean cutter to cut the carrots into 2-inch pieces and a potato peeler to strip the peel and round out the blunt edges. And the end product was such a massive success that it wasn't long until other farmers followed suit. Within a year, USDA data cited by The Washington Post showed that American carrot consumption had increased by 30%, which appears to be a reflection of just how popular baby carrots were. But then, what exactly made them such a hit?