Famous For Its Italian Bread, This Iconic Pittsburgh Bakery Celebrates 100 Years In 2026
If you've been to Pittsburgh, then you probably know all about the city's strong Italian American heritage. The first influx of Italian immigrants arrived in the area all the way back in the late 1800s, and the Bloomfield neighborhood still acts as Pittsburgh's official "Little Italy" today. So, it's not surprising that you can find some pretty authentic baked goods there, like freshly stuffed Sicilian cannoli, crisp biscotti, and classic Italian rainbow cookies. But if it's bread you're after, then Mancini's — a bakery that's celebrating its 100th anniversary this year — should be at the top of your list.
Mancini's is an iconic family-owned Italian bakery in McKees Rocks. The business was started by Italian immigrant James Mancini almost a century ago in 1926, and it continues to operate in its original location with Mancini's niece, Mary, at the helm. Mancini mastered his trade after apprenticing as a baker at age 14. He developed his own style and bread recipe, still known today for its original twisted design, and began producing loaves for local customers in a small, rented space.
Eventually, his father built him his own bakery, which he kept running with the help of his brothers. Mancini's nephew Frankie took over after his retirement, and Mary (Frankie's sister) stepped up after her brother died in 1977. Mancini's has long been a local favorite, selling around 10,000 loaves per day in modern times. The loaves are baked by the 48 Pittsburghers on staff, who all rotate to keep the kitchen running 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
Mancini's is run by Pittsburgh locals
The menu includes James Mancini's original Italian twist bread, as well as Frankie's famous homemade raisin bread, rye, multi-grain, cranberry walnut, and more. There are also a variety of dinner rolls on offer, plus sausage rolls, hoagie sticks, and pepperoni rolls. You can also purchase dough, sauces, spreads, and soup bowls from Mancini's, either at the original location, the smaller "Strip" store on Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, or from a partner retailer.
Since the bakery doesn't use any preservatives, Mancini's authentic Italian bread is best eaten within one day, or else kept frozen. When it's enjoyed fresh, people on Tripadvisor say the bread is a "delicious", nostalgic treat from a "small town bakery with big flavor." On Yelp, one reviewer said, "A must stop if you're in the area. Fresh bread, warm pepperoni rolls, freezer goodies, and cool drinks await inside ... The staff is always friendly and helpful and, of course, the bread is delicious."
Someone else on Tripadvisor wrote, "Only the bread from Italy compares favorably to Mancini's". A local took to Reddit and said, Mancini's was the "only" bread they purchase, writing, "I don't know what it is but it tastes way better (almost sourdough like — little salty and acidic)." The pepperoni rolls are also a must, but many people love the twists and hoagie rolls, too. Whatever you opt for, just eat it as soon as you can — and maybe wish the place a happy 100th anniversary while you're there!