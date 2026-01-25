Famous For Its Italian Bread, This Iconic Pittsburgh Bakery Celebrates 100 Years In 2026

If you've been to Pittsburgh, then you probably know all about the city's strong Italian American heritage. The first influx of Italian immigrants arrived in the area all the way back in the late 1800s, and the Bloomfield neighborhood still acts as Pittsburgh's official "Little Italy" today. So, it's not surprising that you can find some pretty authentic baked goods there, like freshly stuffed Sicilian cannoli, crisp biscotti, and classic Italian rainbow cookies. But if it's bread you're after, then Mancini's — a bakery that's celebrating its 100th anniversary this year — should be at the top of your list.

Mancini's is an iconic family-owned Italian bakery in McKees Rocks. The business was started by Italian immigrant James Mancini almost a century ago in 1926, and it continues to operate in its original location with Mancini's niece, Mary, at the helm. Mancini mastered his trade after apprenticing as a baker at age 14. He developed his own style and bread recipe, still known today for its original twisted design, and began producing loaves for local customers in a small, rented space.

Eventually, his father built him his own bakery, which he kept running with the help of his brothers. Mancini's nephew Frankie took over after his retirement, and Mary (Frankie's sister) stepped up after her brother died in 1977. Mancini's has long been a local favorite, selling around 10,000 loaves per day in modern times. The loaves are baked by the 48 Pittsburghers on staff, who all rotate to keep the kitchen running 24 hours per day, seven days a week.