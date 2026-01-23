The One Whiskey Barrel Aged Wine We'll Always Add To Our Cart

It's no secret that wines, whiskeys, and beers go through meticulous aging periods to attain defining flavors, textures, and aromas. But it's not just the time and aging techniques bringing each spirit alive — it's quite often the barrels themselves. That's why the trending practice of aging wine in previously used whiskey barrels is a bit mysterious, as it infuses carefully crafted wine personas with attributes generally reserved for whiskeys. Since these wines have garnered a growing fan base, we compiled a ranked list of 7 whiskey barrel aged wines, with one clearly deserving the spotlight.

After evaluating the wines based on flavor profiles, aromas, and complexity, our taster, Emily Hunt, placed 1924 Whiskey Barrel Aged Red Blend firmly at the top. Noting the sophisticated bottle with its old-timey vibe and charming, jug-style handle, she nonetheless concentrated on the mystical elixir resting inside. The maker, 1924 Wines, reveals the barrels impart notes of vanilla, berries, maple, and whiskey characteristics – ones that obviously work well with the wine, based on Hunt's fondness. "I loved this bottle for several reasons," she shares. "To start with, it's very fruity and impeccably smooth and ... like other top-ranked bottles, the astringency was barely there."

The flavors build as the sip lingers, beginning with an "almost candied berry appeal" and ending with vanilla and subtle spice due to the whisky barrel aging, explains Hunt. However, what made her a future repeat consumer wasn't the journey, but the long finish. She explains, "That candied, maple sweetness carries throughout the sip and lingers after it's over, which made this an easy top spot contender."