Across generations, regions, and home kitchens, pizza sauce remains anchored to the traditional tomato base. We have built endless recipes around it, weaving that tangy acidity into every topping, so imagine just how different things will be when you finally try other delicious alternatives for classic pizza sauce. Just a small step beyond your comfort zone, bell pepper paste can stand in place of the usual tomato paste to revamp your pizza from the ground up.

Bell pepper paste is what happens when bell peppers' earthy, sweet goodness is cooked down and blended with garlic, oil, salt, and other optional seasonings. Here's what you can expect with this condiment: sweetness and vibrancy — and a whole lot of it. As those defining traits fade a bit, savory and herby flavors linger to improve nearly every recipe the sauce touches. What the paste can add to your pizza sauce is a uniquely complex depth, which is exactly what every good pie needs to leave an unforgettable impression.

While completely on par with its tomato counterpart, bell pepper paste spins pizza sauce in a different direction. This time, it's a sweet, bright intensity that balances rich meat and molten cheese, elevating the pizza's flavor profile. However, note that if you have a nightshade intolerance or allergy, this paste isn't a suitable alternative for any tomato ingredient since both tomatoes and bell peppers are part of the same nightshade (also known as solanaceae) family.