A Once-Dominant Bay Area Winery Is Shutting Down After Years Of Rapid Growth

Subject to Change Wine Company rose to prominence in 2017. It soon became one of the largest producers of natural wine in the country. At the peak of the winery's success, it was producing 20,000 cases per year across 15 countries. Operations are now winding down, and the winery plans to cease production.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, owner and winemaker Alex Pomerantz sent an email to members of the company's wine club breaking the news. The decision comes after a tumultuous year for the winery, which began having serious issues as early as March 2025. At that time, Pomerantz was dealing with dwindling sales and mounting debt. A contract with Whole Foods had accounted for 20% of the winery's entire revenue as the company aggressively expanded, but the grocery chain later canceled it.

Subject to Change's wines were touted as unfiltered and free of sulfites, a style known as zero-zero wine. This means nothing is added and nothing is taken out. They also made skin contact wine, sometimes called orange wine. This is white wine fermented with the skins included, similar to red wine, and is one of the hearty winter white wines we've recommended before. Unfortunately, these wines are viewed as more of a niche or novelty product, and the business couldn't sustain operations.

The situation in March was dire enough that Pomerantz was not only laying off employees, but he was struggling to make payroll for those who remained. The last straw seemed to be the failure of a new line of $25 wines called After Hours. When distributors failed to bite, the winery didn't even have the money to bottle its inventory.