The Bagged Convenience You Should Think Twice About Buying At The Grocery Store

Ready-to-eat meals are a lifesaver when you're short on time or can't be bothered to chop, mix, and cook. Items like pre-made sandwiches and frozen entreés are okay once in a while, but there's one prepared product that you should avoid tossing in your cart. Bagged salad kits are a convenient and tasty way to get your greens, but these refrigerated products have more downsides than upsides when you really think about it.

One of the biggest reasons to steer clear of bagged salad kits is the increased risk of getting sick from contamination. Salad kits are a breeding ground for harmful bacteria like Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli. Despite claims of being triple-washed, these bagged kits can be contaminated throughout the processing phase. The moist environment that develops inside isn't helping. The higher-than-average rate of recalls for these salads should be enough to scare you straight.

On top of that, the quality of these prepared meals is subpar compared to the same salad made with fresh ingredients. The moment the leafy greens are washed and chopped, they start to spoil. Whether it's due to temperature fluctuations or moisture trapped in the packaging, the greens lose their crispness and color fast. It's a race against the clock to eat them before they turn slimy and unappetizing.