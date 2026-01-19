For Top-Quality Olive Oil, Consider Buying It From This Area

Many people think that the world's best olive oil comes from Italy, Greece, or Spain — European countries where olives grow plentifully and lands that have a long history of producing the oil. But another area of the planet is often overlooked, despite its rich history of producing incredible olive oil. Olive tree cultivation and olive oil production in the geographical region known as the Levant, which includes modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Israel, and Jordan, dates back to 4,000 B.C. In fact, one of the oldest olive trees in the world grows in the Palestinian village of Al-Walaja village, which is estimated to be at least 5,000 years old, and the area has been producing incredible olive oil for many generations.

Not only is olive oil a huge part of Eastern Mediterranean and Palestinian food, but it's incredibly important in both Palestinian culture and its economy. The fall season of harvesting olives, which is done manually, is a time of community, where families, friends, and neighbors join in the communal effort of the harvest, with many families honoring this centuries-old tradition. There are many types of olives that grow in Palestinian territory, with Rumi being one of the most popular. Olive oil made from Rumi olives from Souri olive trees, some of which are estimated to be between 1,000 and 2,000 years old and still producing quality olives, is renowned for its high quality, including good levels of natural antioxidants. Rumi olive oil is described as fruity and slightly bitter with a spicy finish.