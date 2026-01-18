The Seafood Chain With Deep LSU Roots, Thanks To Its Founder

Anyone who knows the stomping grounds of Louisiana State University (LSU) has likely heard somebody say, "Let's go to Mike Anderson's." That's not just a random dining choice; it's a restaurant tied to LSU Tiger culture for many decades. Mike Anderson's Seafood gets its name from the founder, legendary Mike Anderson himself, an LSU All-American linebacker in 1970. That places this restaurant chain in solid Baton Rouge territory, and not just physically. Culturally, the establishment stands for football, family, and sharing good food any day or night, win or lose.

Anderson opened his restaurant near the LSU campus in November 1975, originally called Mike Anderson's College Town Seafood & Oyster Bar. In the early days, it was a simple operation doling out po-boy sandwiches, oysters on the half shell, plus fresh and boiled seafood. After outgrowing that humble menu, they expanded slightly to include a classic Cajun seafood gumbo and a shrimp salad — then relocated to West Lee Drive with the updated name of Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant and Oyster Bar. It still inhabits that same building today.

With such deep roots in college-town culture, plus enduring respect for the local hero-turned-restauranteur, it's no wonder that Mike Anderson's eateries make you want to cheer for the home team — or at the very least, tuck into some game-day-worthy appetizers at his namesake restaurant. Think Louisiana favorites such as crabmeat stuffed mushrooms, New Orleans bon temps bread, fried green tomatoes, boudin baton, hushpuppies, and fried gator. From there, the menu blossoms into a full parade of Louisiana-style seafood.