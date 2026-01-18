If You Fluff Rice With A Metal Spoon, Be Prepared For This Annoyance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a chef and cookbook author, one of my pet peeves, aside from when folks mix up macarons and macaroons, is when someone fluffs rice, still inside a rice cooker bowl, with a metal spoon. Or with any other metal utensil, for that matter, which is actually one of the ten common mistakes to avoid when using your rice cooker.

Why is this a mistake, you ask? See, the inner pot of a rice cooker is usually non-stick. This means it comes with a coating that metal spoons and forks can easily scratch off, leading to damage. The chipped-off coating can go into your cooked rice, which you would end up ingesting. It is also possible for the non-stick coating of the inner pot to release microplastics and other compounds into your rice. Additionally, over time, as you continue to use the rice cooker, the cooked rice can stick to and burn on the inner pot, due to its damaged coating. Then, eventually, you will have to replace the inner pot, and that can be as costly as it is annoying.