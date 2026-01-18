The Boozy Addition That Makes Meatloaf Feel A Little More Grown-Up

Meatloaf is one of those comfort food staples that seems uncomplicated and reliable. Whether you make it at home from scratch or order some from a diner, you're not expecting anything too fancy, and that's not meant in a derogatory way. The simplicity of meatloaf is one of its most compelling features. But that doesn't mean you can't elevate this classic dish from time to time. The kitchen is a place for experimentation and trying new things. So why not give your meatloaf an upgrade and add some red wine to the mix?

Red wine and beef have gone together for ages. The tannins in red wine bind with the fat in beef in a way that enhances the flavor of each. It's subtle, but it brings a smoothness and complexity that neither has on its own. Your beef will not feel as fatty on your palate, but it still has a rich taste thanks to the wine's astringency.

While we often simply pair a glass of wine with a steak, you can use red wine in your cooking in dishes like beef bourguignon or wine-braised short ribs. Even though it's rarely thought of in the same category, meatloaf can benefit from red wine in the same way. Beef is still beef, and the science of how the flavors work together is valid. Wine is also one of the ingredients that helps keep meatloaf moist.

Red wine can be incorporated into the beef as you mix it for even distribution. Or it can be added to the breadcrumbs you use as a binder, or even into the glaze.