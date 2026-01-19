The Jarred Ingredient You Need For An Easier Homemade Chili

Cold, blustery winter days were made for chili. This incredibly versatile and flavorful dish is warming for both the body and the soul and can be brought together in virtually no time at all. That being said, we're always looking for shortcuts that cut down on the time it takes to make dinner while simultaneously boosting the dish's heartiness, which is precisely why we like adding jarred salsa to our favorite chili recipe.

It might seem a bit odd to crack open this condiment, which is a staple on taco nights and with a side of chips, and add it to your chili as it cooks, but it does make for a filling and flavorful upgrade. Salsas have some of the same ingredients as chili, namely jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, and spice, and you may not even know that your chili has been kissed by this Tex-Mex essential because it blends in so seamlessly.

The amount of salsa you'll want to add to your recipe depends on the amount that you're making and how prominent you want its flavor to be. You may be able to get away with adding anywhere between a cup and 2 cups to your recipe. Start with a 16-ounce can of salsa for each pound of meat and adjust from there.