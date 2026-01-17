What To Look For On Your Shiitake Mushrooms To Know They're The Best Option

There are numerous types of mushrooms, each with unique flavor and texture characteristics. Shiitake mushrooms are from Asia, featuring a classic bulbous brown cap and a thinner, edible stem. Their meaty chew and deep umami flavor is a boon to many recipes you're sure to love, whether it's a conventional Asian stir fry or a creamy risotto. Of course, a successful shiitake recipe starts with the freshest mushrooms. So we've consulted Reyna Graves, the director of merchandising for Sprouts Farmers Market, to guide you through how to pick the freshest shiitake mushrooms at the supermarket.

Since shiitake mushrooms are often packaged in plastic-wrapped containers, a visual cue is your best bet for sussing out mushrooms at ideal freshness. "Mushrooms are at their peak when they are brown with consistent coloring of the cap and have cream-colored gills," says Graves. The cap should have a uniformly smooth-looking surface. You can also look at the shape of the mushroom cap; a fresh, young mushroom cap should be rounded and curved under at the edges instead of flat and unfurled. If you have the opportunity to feel shiitakes, tactile cues of freshness are a springy and firm texture for both the cap and the stem. Furthermore, shiitakes should be dry to the touch.

Just as there are signs of freshness, there are also signs of spoilage. According to Graves, a shiitake past its prime shows "signs of dark spots or gills, slimy patches, wrinkled or shriveled caps, too much moisture, and a sour scent."