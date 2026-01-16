The Type Of Grits Most Often Used In Southern Cooking

You've probably read the word "gritty" somewhere — it might even be in your personal vocabulary. Fun fact: It shares roots with a simple, but nourishing food that had fed Southerners for generations. It's a good thing that this culinary staple is still around today (despite being a mystery to anyone north of Virginia), and if you're interested in making a bowl of classic creamy grits for yourself, start by finding some authentic grits.

Ask any Southern cook, and they'll tell you there's only one kind worth cooking: Corn crushed between granite millstones — each stone weighing upward of 2,000 pounds — which produces an irregular, textured grain called stone-ground grits. The instant varieties filling grocery aisles just don't compare. Stone-ground grits preserve the corn's natural sweetness, subtle earthiness, and that substantive bite you won't find in processed versions. The grinding takes time. The cooking takes time. But that's how flavor gets built into every bowl.

What sets stone-ground apart is that nothing gets stripped away. You're getting the whole story of the corn in every spoonful, which is why they've defined Southern breakfast tables for centuries and why chefs across the country keep coming back to them.