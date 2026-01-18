Once-Popular Parsnips Didn't Fail As A Vegetable — They're Just Easy To Ruin

Over their centuries-old relationship with home cooks around the world, parsnips have had their moment in the sun, faded into the background, and now emerge full-circle as the underutilized underdog that deserves a comeback. Step aside, potatoes. Parsnips are long and tapered like a pale-hued carrot. But, that's about the only thing these root veggies have in common (as well as their membership in the same family as fennel and celery). Parsnips' signature sweet, nutty flavor comes from their cold-weather cultivation. That subterranean freeze is what converts the roots' starches into sugars as the veggie grows underground. This is also why spring-harvested parsnips tend to be sweetest, although parsnips can be harvested during the fall and winter months, too. Fall- and winter-harvested parsnips feature a firmer texture and earthier, subtly bitter tasting profile.

So, why did parsnips fall out of favor? For starters, the crop is challenging and time-consuming (think over six months) to cultivate. Parsnips' prolonged growing period puts the veggie at a higher risk of quality issues like rot and animal or insect interference. Meanwhile, growers are tasked with prolonged crop maintenance like weed pulling and keeping pests away. Assuming those parsnips hold up underground, growers either have to wait for the ground to thaw to harvest the vegetable, or else hack into cold, hard, frozen soil. In short, it's a drag — and the trials don't end after a successful harvest. Parsnips are wicked easy to overcook, in which case they become unpleasantly mushy and effectively unusable.