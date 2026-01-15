Why You Don't See Much Of Sandra Lee Anymore

Tall, blond, and approachable, Sandra Lee was a mainstay on the Food Network for over a decade and has released over 20 cookbooks. "Semi-Homemade with Sandra Lee" ran for 15 seasons (from 2003 to 2011), and "Sandra's Money-Saving Meals" clocked 65 episodes over the course of four years (from 2009 to 2012). After her shows ended, she took a break from TV, but a series of personal battles thrust Lee back into the spotlight and she slowly became one of those Food Network chefs that you don't see much anymore. So what happened to Lee and what is she doing now?

Toward the end of her Food Network tenure, Lee was the girlfriend of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo was — seemingly — on his way up the political ladder. Lee put her effort into being an effective First Lady of New York, using her position to work with charities around the state to address hunger issues. Then, in March 2015, Lee was diagnosed with breast cancer. "When I got sick, I was so stressed out and overwhelmed that when the Food Network canceled me, I didn't have the energy to fight them," Lee told Us Weekly.

In 2019, she split from Cuomo, and in late 2020, assault allegations against Cuomo began to come to light. Several women accused the governor of unwanted sexual advances and harassment over a period of several years that overlapped with his and Lee's relationship. Her health struggles, the Cuomo breakup and subsequent scandal, and the death of her uncle in December 2023 caused Lee to retreat from public life and rebuild in private.